The eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near Deacon’s Corner were closed Tuesday morning.

Manitoba RCMP said a semi-trailer caught fire at about 5:10 this morning, after a tire on the trailer began to burn. The semi driver was able to separate the trailer from the truck.

Emergency services personnel were not letting anyone through.

#MBHwy1 East incident: Vicinity of Red River Floodway to Vicinity of #MBHwy207 on eastbound lanes, motor ve… https://t.co/TtGsDynUfW — Manitoba Roads (@MBGovRoads) December 21, 2021

It’s unknown when the highway will re-open. No one was hurt..

More to come.