Woman shot in leg in Eau Claire neighborhood: Calgary police

A woman was shot near downtown Calgary Monday evening, according to police.
Around 9:19 p.m., officers responded to a home near 300 Riverfront Avenue in the Eau Claire neighborhood.
When police arrived, they found a woman with a bullet wound to her leg.
EMS said the woman in her thirties was taken to the hospital where she remains in stable, non-life-threatening condition.
No other information was made available.
