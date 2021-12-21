Menu

Crime

Woman shot in leg in Eau Claire neighborhood: Calgary police

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 7:38 am
calgary police car View image in full screen
File: The side of a Calgary police vehicle. Global News

A woman was shot near downtown Calgary Monday evening, according to police.

Around 9:19 p.m., officers responded to a home near 300 Riverfront Avenue in the Eau Claire neighborhood.

When police arrived, they found a woman with a bullet wound to her leg.

Read more: Calgary police looking for assistance from drivers near late November fatal shooting

EMS said the woman in her thirties was taken to the hospital where she remains in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

No other information was made available.

