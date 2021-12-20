West Kelowna Country artist pays tribute to front-line workers: ‘They are all heroes’

From catastrophic weather events and wildfires to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a busy year for front-line health-care workers and first responders in B.C. To say thank you, West Kelowna Country artist Ben Klick wrote them a song.

“They are all heroes,” said Klick.

“Just because they’ve got a number on their badge or that they are one of the many that serve all over the world, they also have families, they also have so much more to them, that they deserve to be recognized.

The song, More Than Just a Number, is one close to his heart because he knows so many first responders and health-care workers.

“The Mounty [in the music video] is my grandfather… whose regimental number is 18436 and then the ones of the firefighters up in the mountains is another friend of mine who lives up north and fought the Vernon fires. The quotes [in the video] are quotes from local first responders and front-line workers here in town,” said Klick.

The message of gratitude comes on the heels of rising numbers of COVID variant Omicron cases and more restrictive measures being put in place to prevent the spread.

“Even with Omicron that’s out there now it’s extremely important to spread the message and share the fact that these front-line workers and first responders are supported,” said Klick.

Klick is hoping that his song will start a movement and is inviting everyone to share their gratitude or the stories of front-line workers and first responders that they know with the hashtag #4TheFrontLine.