Entertainment

Shania Twain to headline 2022 Boots and Hearts country music festival in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2021 8:22 am
Shania TwIN View image in full screen
Photo By Denise Truscello

TORONTO — Country music superstar Shania Twain will headline next summer’s Boots and Hearts Music Festival.

The festival’s producer, Republic Live, says the Ontario-bred hitmaker tops a lineup that also includes Sam Hunt and Florida Georgia Line.

The camping and country music festival is set to take place Aug. 4 to 7, 2022, at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

Read more: Boots and Hearts organizers plan medium-sized weekend summer concert series

Organizers say Twain takes the mainstage Aug. 7, when she’ll cap an all-Canadian, all-female lineup of performances.

Hunt heads to the main stage Aug. 5 after performing on the fest’s side stage in 2014, while Florida Georgia Line returns for the third time Aug. 6 following headlining appearances in 2015 and 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday.

Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, and Lindsay Ell are also confirmed to perform. The full line up will be announced in the New Year.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
