Crime

Man wanted in North Battleford, Sask. murder case arrested in Edmonton: Saskatchewan RCMP

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 5:33 pm
Javon Moosomin, 22, was wanted on a second-degree murder charge following a shooting in North Battleford, Sask., was arrested on Dec. 17 by police. View image in full screen
Javon Moosomin, 22, was wanted on a second-degree murder charge following a shooting in North Battleford, Sask., was arrested on Dec. 17 by police. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

A murder suspect wanted by Saskatchewan RCMP for nearly two full months was taken into custody last Friday after he was located in Alberta.

Twenty-two-year-old Javon Moosomin was arrested in Edmonton by members of the Edmonton Police Service, according to RCMP.

An arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 21, 2021, for Moosomin after he was charged with one count of second-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old Boyd Firingstoney of the Mosquito First Nation.

North Battleford, Sask., RCMP were dispatched after midnight on Oct. 21 after a report of a shooting on the 1200 block of 108th Street in North Battleford. Firingstoney was found dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

Read more: Arrest warrant issued for man facing 2nd-degree murder in North Battleford, Sask.

Moosomin was also charged with five counts of pointing a firearm and one count of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

RCMP say Moosomin will be transported back to Saskatchewan to appear on his charges.

Time and location of his court date have not yet been determined.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan RCMP say armed man dies after being shot by officers' Saskatchewan RCMP say armed man dies after being shot by officers
