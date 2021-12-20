COVID-19: 398 new cases reported in Waterloo Region on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 398 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Monday, listing the total number of cases in the area at 22,241.

This number represents three days’ worth of new cases as the agency does not report new numbers on the weekend.

This pushes the rolling seven-day average number of new daily cases up substantially to 105, which is well above the 74.4 recorded on Friday.

Another 184 people were also cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases in the region to 21,112.

It has been five days since a new COVID-19-related death was reported in the region, leaving the death toll in the area at 312, including five victims in December.

The area now has 806 active COVID-19 cases, up from 598 on Friday.

There are now 20 people in area hospitals as a result of the virus, including seven people who are in need of intensive care.

The area is back down to 19 active COVID-19 outbreaks after new ones were declared connected to an unnamed private school and the Columbus Conference Centre in Waterloo while others came to an end in Kitchener at Southridge Public Sschool, the St. Louis Adult Learning Centre and Glencairn Public School, in Baden at Sir Adam Beck Public School and in unnamed office, retail and construction settings.

Waterloo Public Health also reported that there have now been 996,717 vaccinations done in the area, which is 18,667 more than it reported on Friday. This is well above the 9,533 change reported seven days earlier.

These numbers continue to be driven by people getting a third dose as that total was up 16,017 to 70,348 while there were only 384 more people who have had two doses as that total now stands at 457,944.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 3,784 new COVID cases on Monday, as daily positive infections continue to rise amid the highly contagious Omicron variant. The provincial case total now stands at 653,727.

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Table, a panel of doctors who advise the provincial government, noted on their dashboard that Omicron now accounts for at least 83 per cent of all positive cases, up from Friday when it was around 50 per cent.

According to Monday’s report, 1,056 cases were recorded in Toronto, 381 in Peel Region, 310 for York Region, 273 in Ottawa, 240 in Halton and 181 in Hamilton. All other local public health units reported fewer than 150 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has remained at 10,113 as no new deaths were reported.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

