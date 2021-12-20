Garage fire quickly spreads to home in southeast Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Two residents were able to escape their home safely after a reported explosion followed by a house fire in southeast Edmonton Monday morning.

At around 10:43 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received a call about a possible vehicle explosion in the garage of a house on Wyman Lane in the Wild Rose neighbourhood.

“It appears to have started in the car in the garage and then spread to the house rapidly,” district chief Pat Chivers said from the scene.

When crews arrived on scene six minutes later, the home was engulfed in smoke and flames, Chivers said.

“I wasn’t first on scene but apparently the whole front of the house was engulfed in flames, which made it impossible to get inside to get a little bit of control on that,” Chivers said.

"They began an exterior attack which became quite challenging because of the nature of the fire in the garage. We couldn't seem to get it out."

A ladder truck was used to get a large amount of water on the fire while crews worked to douse the blaze from the outside.

The fire was brought under control around 12:32 p.m., according to EFRS.

Fire crews respond to a house fire on Wyman Lane in the Wild Rose neighbourhood of Edmonton on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Global News

Chivers said the house to the east of where the fire started suffered a bit of damage, but overall crews did a good job of keeping the flames from spreading.

“It had potential to really get away.”

Chivers said the cold weather made fighting the fire a bit more challenging as well. No injuries were reported.

The extent or cost of the damage is not yet known.