Suspect sought after 15-year-old boy assaulted on Toronto transit bus, police say

Toronto police say they’re looking to identify a suspect after a 15-year-old boy was assaulted on a TTC bus last week.

Police said in a news release Monday that on Dec. 14 at 4:14 p.m., officers responded to a call in the area of Sloane Avenue and Tinder Crescent for an assault on board a TTC bus.

The statement said a 15-year-old boy was sitting at the back of a Route 91 Northbound bus with his friends, passing the area of O’Connor Drive and St. Clair Avenue East.

A man who was seated behind the group “suddenly stood up and assaulted the boy,” police said.

The man then reportedly got off the bus at Sloane Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East.

Police described the suspect as 20 to 30 years old, five-foot-11 in height, with a thin build. He was reportedly wearing glasses, an Adidas hoodie, a black puffy jacket, black/grey pants and construction boots. Police said he was also carrying a neon yellow construction jacket and had a grey and black backpack.

Officers released an image of a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

