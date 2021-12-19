Menu

Crime

Man charged with murder in shooting of 23-year-old man inside Scarborough nightclub

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted December 19, 2021 11:47 am
Police on scene after a shooting at a plaza near McCowan Road and Nugget Avenue in Scarborough. View image in full screen
Police on scene after a shooting at a plaza near McCowan Road and Nugget Avenue in Scarborough. Bill Barker / Global News

A 32-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of a 23-year-old man at a Scarborough plaza, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to McCowan Road and Nugget Avenue at around 3:48 a.m. for reports for a shooting inside of a night club in the area on Monday.

Police said officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died, police added.

On Saturday, Toronto resident 32-year-old Jonathan Hill was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He appeared in a Toronto court and was remanded until his next court date on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Mohamed Asser. Police released his photo below.

Man charged with murder in shooting of 23-year-old man inside Scarborough nightclub - image View image in full screen
Handout / Toronto Police

 

