Education

University of Manitoba returns to remote learning for winter term

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 3:09 pm
Students at the University of Manitoba are heading into the holidays with more certainty around their class schedule than they've had in a while. View image in full screen
Students at the University of Manitoba are heading into the holidays with more certainty around their class schedule than they've had in a while. Getty Images

The University of Manitoba is pivoting to remote learning once again.

Despite initial plans for in-person classes during the 2022 winter term, concern with the Omicron COVID-19 variant has the U of M shifting to remote operations up until the end of the term break (Feb. 26).

Click to play video: 'Remote learning remains for many Manitoba school divisions' Remote learning remains for many Manitoba school divisions
Remote learning remains for many Manitoba school divisions – Jun 3, 2021

“We do hope that we will be in a position to resume face-to-face operations for the remainder of the Winter Term, but this will be guided by what the public health experts deem to be both prudent and safe,” said President and Vice-Chancellor Michael Benarroch in a statement.

Read more: University of Manitoba to resume in-person classes for winter term

The U of M plans on assessing their approach up until the term break with the aim to adapt to public health orders.

“We will continue to be guided by science and not our best-laid plans.”

Click to play video: 'Can more restrictions can be enacted as Omicron spreads?' Can more restrictions can be enacted as Omicron spreads?
Can more restrictions can be enacted as Omicron spreads?

The University of Winnipeg announced a transition to remote learning for the winter term late last week.

Read more: Most University of Winnipeg classes going remote for winter term

The U of W said classes would be held online until reading week (Feb. 20-26). Whether or not students will return to campus after the break will be decided in late January.

As of now, Red River College Polytechnic have limited their on-campus activity to necessary training only, with everything else online.

— with files from Kevin Hirschfield

