Most University of Winnipeg classes going remote for winter term

The University of Winnipeg is going remote once again.

The school announcing Thursday most classes in the 2022 winter term will take place remotely until Reading Week (Feb. 20-26). The remainder of the term will be re-evaluated at the end of January.

“UWinnipeg administration has chosen to exercise an abundance of caution so that we may continue safeguarding the health of students, faculty, and staff during the evolving fourth wave of the pandemic,” said Interim President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. James Currie in a statement.

Community recreation services and athletics will continue, following current public health orders.

The library will also close and student services will support students remotely.

As of last month, the University of Manitoba had plans to resume in-person classes during the winter term. The U of M has yet to say if they will change that plan.