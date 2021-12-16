Menu

Education

Most University of Winnipeg classes going remote for winter term

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 10:39 pm
Click to play video: 'University of Winnipeg going remote next term' University of Winnipeg going remote next term
The University of Winnipeg is going remote once again. The school announcing Thursday most classes in the 2022 winter term will take place remotely until Reading Week (Feb. 20-26). The remainder of the term will be re-evaluated at the end of January.

The University of Winnipeg is going remote once again.

The school announcing Thursday most classes in the 2022 winter term will take place remotely until Reading Week (Feb. 20-26). The remainder of the term will be re-evaluated at the end of January.

“UWinnipeg administration has chosen to exercise an abundance of caution so that we may continue safeguarding the health of students, faculty, and staff during the evolving fourth wave of the pandemic,” said Interim President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. James Currie in a statement.

RELATED: University of Manitoba to resume in-person classes for winter term

Community recreation services and athletics will continue, following current public health orders.

The library will also close and student services will support students remotely.

Story continues below advertisement

As of last month, the University of Manitoba had plans to resume in-person classes during the winter term. The U of M has yet to say if they will change that plan.

