Canada

$5M substation renovation in Kingston now complete

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 11:29 am
A view inside the newly renovated substation No. 1 in Kingston, Ont. View image in full screen
A view inside the newly renovated substation No. 1 in Kingston, Ont. Kingston Hydro

There’s a new substation generating power for Kingston Hydro. The renovation of Municipal Substation No. 1 is now completed.

Upgrades to the substation began in 2015 and have cost $5 million. It’s located within a heritage building on Queen Street in downtown Kingston that was built in the late 1880s.

Read more: Kingston residents coping with newest Covid restrictions as holiday week begins

The city says this investment is critical to support the needs of “economic development of our vibrant downtown, provide reliable power to our hospitals and underpin urban intensification,” Utilities Kingston CEO Jim Keech said.

“By adding system capacity, we’ll also further climate action through electrification, all while making the system safer for our workers. I’m very proud of the work our employees have done.”

Access to the substation is coming earlier than expected, as the project was initially intended to be completed by 2023.

Utilities Kingston adds that all of the upgrades were completed by its own journeypersons, which resulted in cost savings. They replaced equipment that had been in use for more than 65 years.

