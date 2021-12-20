SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Shipment delay causes Kingston, Ont. health unit to pivot on COVID-19 vaccine offering

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 8:40 am
Click to play video: 'Cars line up for drive through vaccine clinic in Kingston, Ont.' Cars line up for drive through vaccine clinic in Kingston, Ont.
Five thousand booster shots were expected to be given during a drive-thru vaccine clinic at St. Lawrence College on Saturday.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health says the Ministry of Health notified it of shipment issues delaying the arrival of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Kingston-area clinics.

The health unit notes it does have a limited supply of Pfizer vaccine, available to the 18-to-29 age group, as well as the five-to-11 grouping.

Those 30 and older will instead be given the Moderna vaccine until the shipment of Pfizer arrives.

“I urge all residents to access their third dose in any approved combination as quickly as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones, and our community,” said Dr. Piotr Oglaza, medical officer of health at KFL&A Public Health.

“Mixing doses is not a new practice – the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), the Canadian agency that oversees all vaccines and their use, state that the mixing of COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective.”

Click to play video: 'Kingstonians talk latest COVID-19 restrictions' Kingstonians talk latest COVID-19 restrictions
Kingstonians talk latest COVID-19 restrictions

Vaccine clinics will continue to run at full capacity despite other restrictions currently in place.

The Kingston region is dealing with some of the highest COVID-19 case rates in the country, posting 133 new cases on Sunday and 1,355 active cases.

