Video: Thieves steal $17,000 in phones, accessories from Trail, B.C. retailer

RCMP in Trail, B.C., is hoping someone recognizes two people caught on camera stealing an estimated $17,000 worth of product from a local mobile phone store.

The break-in happened just before 7 a.m. on Dec. 9 at a shop on the 1200 block of Bay Avenue.

In a video released by RCMP on Sunday, the suspects can be seen smashing a glass window and climbing into the business, before breaking open a locked cabinet and helping themselves to the contents.

The suspects then made their way to a wall of accessories, where they loaded up on more products before climbing back out the window.

Police say the thieves stole 13 iPhones along with other goods.

Anyone who witnessed the break in, recognizes the suspects or has other information is asked to contact Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566.