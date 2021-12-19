Menu

Crime

Video: Thieves steal $17,000 in phones, accessories from Trail, B.C. retailer

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 19, 2021 5:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Thieves steal $17,000 in mobile phones, accessories from store in Trail, B.C.' Thieves steal $17,000 in mobile phones, accessories from store in Trail, B.C.
RCMP in Trail, B.C., have released security video of two suspects stealing thousands of dollars worth of iPhones and product from a local retailer on Dec. 9.

RCMP in Trail, B.C., is hoping someone recognizes two people caught on camera stealing an estimated $17,000 worth of product from a local mobile phone store.

The break-in happened just before 7 a.m. on Dec. 9 at a shop on the 1200 block of Bay Avenue.

In a video released by RCMP on Sunday, the suspects can be seen smashing a glass window and climbing into the business, before breaking open a locked cabinet and helping themselves to the contents.

Read more: Video shows suspect bear-spraying inside Vancouver department store, causing evacuation

The suspects then made their way to a wall of accessories, where they loaded up on more products before climbing back out the window.

Police say the thieves stole 13 iPhones along with other goods.

Anyone who witnessed the break in, recognizes the suspects or has other information is asked to contact Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566.

 

