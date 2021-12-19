More allegations made against Kelowna Indigenous healer, Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society

Send this page to someone via email

Another lawsuit has been launched against Ki-Low-Na Friendship (KFS) society and Indigenous healer Joseph Camille, also known as Buckles.

A KFS employee claims she was inappropriately touched and kissed during a healing treatment with Camille, according to allegations made in civil court documents.

Global News is not identifying the woman because she is an alleged sexual assault victim.

“Camille sought to take advantage of her vulnerable position by fondling her breasts,” states the claim filed last Friday in the B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna.

The claim also alleges that after the session, Camille kissed her neck forcefully without consent.

The woman says she reported the alleged sexual assault to members of the KFS board.

“The executive director and KFS were aware of the allegations of Camille’s inappropriate touching and sexual assault prior to the incident with the plaintiff,” the civil court documents state. “However, they did nothing to protect the plaintiff or other staff members.”

“Particular members of the KFS board, including the executive director, re-traumatized the staff members by insinuating that they made up their story and were lying about Camille,” the woman alleges in court documents.

The woman says she had to wear a heart monitor due to the stress of her job and the traumatic experience, according to her civil claim.

The woman says she is now suffering from depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, nervous shock, and she’s seeking punitive damages.

These allegations come shortly after another woman came forward claiming Camille sexually assaulted her during a massage.

After the massage, she “had evident bruising on the inside of her legs, back, breasts and over her buttock,” according to the first woman’s civil claim, which was filed in November.

Global News reached out to KFS for comment on the case filed Friday but we did not receive a response.

The allegations have not been proven in court.