One driver killed in collision involving two semis west of Whitecourt

One man is dead after a crash between two semi-trucks in central Alberta Saturday morning.

Whitecourt RCMP were called out to a section of road on Highway 43, eastbound between Windfall Road and Highway 32 south in Woodlands County around 8:30 a.m.

Police said a semi-truck and trailer hauling compressed natural gas was rear-ended by another semi-truck and trailer hauling freight while travelling east on Highway 43.

According to Mounties, the man driving the semi-truck and trailer hauling freight died at the scene.

Local RCMP with the assistance of the RCMP collison analyst continues to investigate.

Traffic was being diverted along Highway 43 near Virginia Hills Road until the investigation is complete.

