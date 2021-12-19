Menu

Crime

One driver killed in collision involving two semis west of Whitecourt

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 19, 2021 1:34 pm
File: The side of a RCMP vehicle.
File: The side of a RCMP vehicle. Global News

One man is dead after a crash between two semi-trucks in central Alberta Saturday morning.

Whitecourt RCMP were called out to a section of road on Highway 43, eastbound between Windfall Road and Highway 32 south in Woodlands County around 8:30 a.m.

Police said a semi-truck and trailer hauling compressed natural gas was rear-ended by another semi-truck and trailer hauling freight while travelling east on Highway 43.

Read more: Fiery crash involving hazardous materials shuts down Highway 43 northwest of Edmonton

According to Mounties, the man driving the semi-truck and trailer hauling freight died at the scene.

Local RCMP with the assistance of the RCMP collison analyst continues to investigate.

Traffic was being diverted along Highway 43 near Virginia Hills Road until the investigation is complete.

