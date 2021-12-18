Canucks scrap weekend games as spread of Omicron shuts down B.C. events

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Canucks have postponed home games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Rogers Arena, as the province grapples with the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The Canucks were set to host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 4 p.m., then the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday, at 7 p.m., in front of full-capacity crowds.

NEW – This afternoon’s Vancouver Canucks game at Rogers Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs and tomorrow night’s game at Rogers Arena against the Arizona Coyotes have both been postponed due to COVID. #canucks — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) December 18, 2021

Earlier Saturday, the team confirmed that defenceman Tyler Myers had entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, joining Tucker Poolman, Luke Schenn, Brad Hunt, Juho Lammikko and assistant coach Jason King.

Maple Leafs John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds are also on the protocol list.

The move came ahead of a looming 50 per cent capacity restriction for venues seating more than 1,000 people.

The restriction, set to take effect Monday, was implemented by provincial health officials in a bid to curb surging COVID-19 case numbers.

The new restrictions, announced Friday, also ordered the cancellation of all organized New Year’s Eve events.

Due to the continuing onset of the Omicron virus, the Provincial Government has limited attendance of all events & cancelled New Year’s Eve events, which means that the New Year’s Eve concert starring Bryan Adams is cancelled. All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/vJOhVCq1a5 — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) December 17, 2021

On Friday, Bryan Adams announced that his New Year’s Eve concert, scheduled to take place at Rogers Arena, had also been cancelled.

Jeff Guignard, executive director of the Alliance of Beverage Licensees of B.C., said the new restrictions would be tough on the hospitality industry, but “we know we have to do it.”

“It’s difficult and its putting a lot of stress on our industry,” he said.

“The good news is we’ve got some notice, it’s a couple weeks before New Year’s Eve, whereas last year we found out 30 hours before, so I appreciate Dr. Henry gave us a heads up.”

2:29 B.C. Puts new COVID restrictions into place starting Monday B.C. Puts new COVID restrictions into place starting Monday

Under the restrictions, formal events have been cancelled, but people will still be able to go out to restaurants — provided they remain seated at a table and do not dance or mingle.

Guignard said restaurants and pubs are now scrambling to find ways to make sure guests could still enjoy a night out safely.

“I encourage people don’t cancel your reservations right now,” he said.

“Give us some time to plan and find an alternative for you that’s congruent with these laws that will make you have a fun night.”