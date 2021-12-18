Birthing unit at Lakeshore Hospital closed for the weekend due to lack of staff

Send this page to someone via email

In order to ensure safe services, Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe-Claire, Que., has had to temporarily close the birthing unit due to a lack of staff.

In a statement to Global News, the West Island health and social services centre (CIUSSS-OIM) administration said they reorganized services temporarily beginning Friday night and running until Monday at 8 a.m. The CIUSSS stated that the rearrangement was to address a lack of personnel.

Except for emergencies, the birthing centre at Lakeshore Hospital in Montreal’s West Island will be closed through the weekend.

“Our unit will welcome urgent cases at all times. Thanks to the collaboration of the other CIUSSS birthing centers, the birthing unit of the LaSalle Hospital and that of the St-Mary’s Hospital Center, services will be maintained for the clientele,” the statement said.

Friday night the reorganization of services affected the delivery room, but service is back to normal as of 8 a.m. Saturday.

The neonatal care unit was closed at 11:30 p.m. Friday and will resume service on Monday, Dec. 20 at 8 a.m.

