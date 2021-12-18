Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Birthing unit at Lakeshore Hospital closed for the weekend due to lack of staff

By Victoria Bakos Global News
Posted December 18, 2021 1:59 pm
Lakeshore General Hospital, Pointe-Claire View image in full screen
Lakeshore General Hospital, Pointe-Claire. Tim Sargeant/Global News

In order to ensure safe services, Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe-Claire, Que., has had to temporarily close the birthing unit due to a lack of staff.

In a statement to Global News, the West Island health and social services centre (CIUSSS-OIM) administration said they reorganized services temporarily beginning Friday night and running until Monday at 8 a.m. The CIUSSS stated that the rearrangement was to address a lack of personnel.

Read more: Montreal hospital says a healthy newborn baby has died from COVID-19

Except for emergencies, the birthing centre at Lakeshore Hospital in Montreal’s West Island will be closed through the weekend.

“Our unit will welcome urgent cases at all times. Thanks to the collaboration of the other CIUSSS birthing centers, the birthing unit of the LaSalle Hospital and that of the St-Mary’s Hospital Center, services will be maintained for the clientele,” the statement said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Quebec to ban high-risk activities, reduce store capacities as COVID-19 cases surge

Friday night the reorganization of services affected the delivery room, but service is back to normal as of 8 a.m. Saturday.

The neonatal care unit was closed at 11:30 p.m. Friday and will resume service on Monday, Dec. 20 at 8 a.m.

 

Click to play video: 'Montreal public health officials warn of rapid spread of Omicron variant' Montreal public health officials warn of rapid spread of Omicron variant
Montreal public health officials warn of rapid spread of Omicron variant
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal tagWest Island tagstaff shortage tagLakeshore Hospital tagLaSalle Hospital taglack of staff tagCIUSS tagbirthing unit tagCIUSS-OIM tagSt-Mary's Hospital Center tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers