Canada

Crash on QEII near Millet closes down highway for several hours

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 18, 2021 12:37 pm
File: The RCMP logo.
File: The RCMP logo.

An early morning crash on the Queen Elizabeth II highway has shut down a stretch of road while crews continue to clean up the wreckage.

Around 4:02 a.m., 511 Alberta tweeted out there was a multi-vehicle collision southbound on the QEII at Highway 616, near Millet.

Millet Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services attended the crash site where they said in a tweet, “Remarkably there are no serious injuries.”

The crash involved two semis according to fire crews.

Around 9:25 a.m., the fire department tweeted that the cleanup will take some time due to the amount of “fluids in the ditch.”

The highway will be closed until cleanup is complete. A detour is in place.

