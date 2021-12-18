Crash on QEII near Millet closes down highway for several hours

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning crash on the Queen Elizabeth II highway has shut down a stretch of road while crews continue to clean up the wreckage.

Around 4:02 a.m., 511 Alberta tweeted out there was a multi-vehicle collision southbound on the QEII at Highway 616, near Millet.

Millet Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services attended the crash site where they said in a tweet, “Remarkably there are no serious injuries.”

The crash involved two semis according to fire crews.

Around 9:25 a.m., the fire department tweeted that the cleanup will take some time due to the amount of “fluids in the ditch.”

The highway will be closed until cleanup is complete. A detour is in place.