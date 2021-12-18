Crash on QEII near Millet closes down highway for several hours

An early morning crash on the Queen Elizabeth II highway has shut down a stretch of road while crews continue to clean up the wreckage.
Around 4:02 a.m., 511 Alberta tweeted out there was a multi-vehicle collision southbound on the QEII at Highway 616, near Millet.
Millet Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services attended the crash site where they said in a tweet, “Remarkably there are no serious injuries.”
Freezing rain causes chaos in Edmonton-area roads again
The crash involved two semis according to fire crews.
Trending Stories
Around 9:25 a.m., the fire department tweeted that the cleanup will take some time due to the amount of “fluids in the ditch.”
The highway will be closed until cleanup is complete. A detour is in place.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments