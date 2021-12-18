Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Armstrong, B.C.’s Brown Derby Cafe set to close as owners retire

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted December 18, 2021 11:39 am
Click to play video: 'Armstrong’s Brown Derby Cafe set to close as owners retire' Armstrong’s Brown Derby Cafe set to close as owners retire
WATCH: It's the end of an era in the North Okanagan, where a beloved local restaurant is shutting its doors after more than two decades in operation. Since the 90s the Brown Derby has been known for serving up a full breakfast for less than three dollars. As Megan Turcato reports, that price has never changed.

It’s the end of an era in the North Okanagan, where a beloved local restaurant is shutting its doors after more than two decades in operation.

For more than 20 years, Neil Todd and his wife, Carolyn Todd-Russell, have owned the Brown Derby in Armstrong.

It’s a place where time has stood still.

Read more: Armstrong, B.C. sunflower festival in full bloom for 2021

The cost of a full breakfast of eggs, meat, fries, toast and jam has always been just $2.99.

“It is 1998 here some days. It really is,” Todd joked.

“Margins weren’t great at the end … We always did volume. We were always a busy busy little joint. We were able to do it that way.”

Story continues below advertisement

Those 1990s prices have impressed customers.

“It is simply amazing. It is one of a kind,” said customer Ruth Anne Sabourin.

Trending Stories

The retro prices were served up along with a sense of community and no-nonsense service.

“The customer is a necessary evil. They are not necessarily always right. So we always just did what we wanted to do and people either dug it or they didn’t and a lot of people did because it was fun to be here. It was real. I always thought it was real,” Todd said.

Read more: Kelowna mayor baffled by decision to deny Uber in Okanagan, Vancouver Island

After keeping it real for more than two decades, the owners have decided to retire.

“We are old and tired and we just want to quit. We’ve done it long enough. [It] had nothing to do with COVID, has nothing to do with the pandemic, it just really is it was time,” Todd said.

“We were trying for 25 years, but we made it 23. We figure pandemic years count for two.”

Read more: ‘We can’t blame anybody but the coronavirus’: Popular B.C. restaurants, pubs forced to close for good

Story continues below advertisement

The owners plan to turn the restaurant back into a home and live in it.

Those looking for one last Brown Derby breakfast have until the end of the month to visit. The Brown Derby is set to close for good at noon on Dec. 31.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagNorth Okanagan tagArmstrong tagNorth Okanagan News tagrestaurant closing tagArmstrong Cafe Closing tagArmstrong Restaurant tagBrown Derby Cafe tagBrown Derby Closing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers