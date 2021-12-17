Preparations underway for Christmas concert at St Joseph’s Oratory

Send this page to someone via email

Preparations are underway for a special Christmas concert at St Joseph’s Oratory.

It’s called the Great Christmas Concert and features a beautiful selection of classical music including Bach and Haendel as well as Christmas classics.

The guest soloist is soprano Aline Kutan.

She will be accompanied by 70 other voices coming from Les Petits Chanteurs de Mont-Royal, a children’s choir.

The concert will take place at the magnificent St Joseph’s Oratory on Dec. 19.

Kutan has been on some of the world’s biggest stages but it’s her first time performing at the oratory.

She says she’s excited to be able to participate and bring some joy to people during this holiday season.

”Very excited, actually,” Kutan told Global News. “The COVID year last year was quite dismal. So it was really uplifting to come and make this music again and sing the words of hope and faith and love.”

The concert is free for children under 14 years old.

For tickets and more information, check the ClavecinEnConcert.com

The concert starts at 3:30 p.m. but admission begins at 3:00 p.m.

