Entertainment

Preparations underway for Christmas concert at St Joseph’s Oratory

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 6:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Saint Joseph’s Oratory hosts Great Christmas Concert featuring soprano Aline Kutan' Saint Joseph’s Oratory hosts Great Christmas Concert featuring soprano Aline Kutan
Montreal soprano Aline Kutan and the Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal will perform traditional hymns and Christmas carols at the Saint Joseph's Oratory for the Great Christmas Concert on December 19. On Friday, they gave a taste of what's to come at the event. Gloria Henriquez was there.

Preparations are underway for a special Christmas concert at St Joseph’s Oratory.

It’s called the Great Christmas Concert and features a beautiful selection of classical music including Bach and Haendel as well as Christmas classics.

The guest soloist is soprano Aline Kutan.

She will be accompanied by 70 other voices coming from Les Petits Chanteurs de Mont-Royal, a children’s choir.

The concert will take place at the magnificent St Joseph’s Oratory on Dec. 19.

Read more: Generations Foundation 2021 holiday drive in Montreal finds success, despite ongoing pandemic

Kutan has been on some of the world’s biggest stages but it’s her first time performing at the oratory.

She says she’s excited to be able to participate and bring some joy to people during this holiday season.

”Very excited, actually,” Kutan told Global News.  “The COVID year last year was quite dismal. So it was really uplifting to come and make this music again and sing the words of hope and faith and love.”

The concert is free for children under 14 years old.

For tickets and more information, check the ClavecinEnConcert.com

The concert starts at 3:30 p.m. but admission begins at 3:00 p.m.

St-Joseph's Oratory tagAline Kutan tagClavecin En Concert tagLes Petits Chanteurs Du Mont-Royal tagChristmas activities Montreal tagHoliday Activities Montreal 2021 tagThe Great Christmas Concert tag

