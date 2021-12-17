Naramata massage therapist admits to peeping, inappropriate texting

Send this page to someone via email

A Naramata massage therapist surrendered his professional registration recently, after admitting to peeping on his patients and sexting during appointments.

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. released its decision relating to an investigation of Jeremy Rowland, a massage therapist who ultimately confessed to several inappropriate acts.

The first, he confessed, was during massage therapy appointments in October 2018. At that time, while patients were present in his practice environment, he exchanged text messages with a third party that included an explicit, intimate and sexual discussion.

“He also admitted that from about 2003 until about 2019, he had a mirror placed in his treatment room in a manner which resulted in one or more patients perceiving that Rowland may have viewed their exposed body in the mirror,” reads the decision.

“He also admitted that from about 2003 until about 2019, he engaged in draping practices which on one or more occasions caused the exposed bodies of one or more female patients to be exposed to Rowland’s view while the patient was turning over on the massage table.”

Rowland acknowledged that by engaging in the conduct described above, he committed professional misconduct within the meaning of Section 26 of the Health Professions Act.

The college’s inquiry committee said it was satisfied with the undertaking and consent agreement in this matter, noting that it appropriately reflects the seriousness of the registrant’s admitted conduct and will protect patient safety.

After signing the undertaking and consent agreement, Rowland resigned his registration with CMTBC Dec. 9.