Health

COVID-19: London Police Headquarters closed to the public starting Dec. 18

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted December 17, 2021 3:16 pm
London Police Headquarters at 601 Dundas St. View image in full screen
London Police Headquarters at 601 Dundas St. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

The headquarters for London, Ont., police will be closed to the public until further notice starting Saturday due to a surge in new COVID-19 cases, along with the growing presence of the Omicron variant.

Police describe the closure as a precautionary measure and say they consulted with the Middlesex-London Health Unit prior to making the decision.

Read more: COVID-19 — No luck for Londoners seeking a rapid test at the LCBO on Friday

While the building is closed to the public, police will still provide limited services by appointment only, including fingerprinting and property pickup.

Those attending the headquarters will still be subject to screening and COVID-19 protocols.

Appointments for property pickup can be made by calling 519-661-6501 or emailing property@londonpolice.ca.

For other services, including fingerprinting and Freedom of Information document pickup, appointments can be made by calling 519-661-5515 ext. 4788 or by clicking on this link provided by police. The aforementioned link also contains information on how to submit record check applications online.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
