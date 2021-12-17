SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Maple Leafs’ Tavares, Kerfoot in COVID-19 protocol

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2021 1:15 pm

VANCOUVER – Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares and forward Alexander Kerfoot have been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Friday.

The Leafs subsequently cancelled their practice at the University of British Columbia for precautionary reasons.

Toronto was supposed to play in Calgary on Thursday, but that game was one of four involving the Flames postponed this week with 32 members of the organization — including 19 players — in protocol.

The Leafs say all players and travelling staff were tested Thursday for COVID-19 in Vancouver. The club was informed of the test results Friday morning, and each individual will undergo additional testing.

Toronto is scheduled to play the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday before visiting the expansion Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

The NHL has seen a rash of players enter into protocol this week as the fast-moving Omicron variant propels the pandemic’s latest wave.

The league has been forced to postpone 11 games so in 2021-22, including six this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
