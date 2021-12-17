Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Winter storms projected to roll into B.C. Southern Interior; highway warnings issued

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 1:43 pm
Weather and road conditions at Rogers Pass on the Trans-Canada Highway on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. View image in full screen
Weather and road conditions at Rogers Pass on the Trans-Canada Highway on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. DriveBC

Heavy snowfall warnings have been issued for many regions in B.C.’s Southern Interior, including mountain highway passes.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch alert that covers Highway 3, the Coquihalla and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Read more: B.C. weather — Warnings, watches and statements for snow, cold across the province

For the Trans-Canada Highway, the winter storm warning stretches from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

For Highway 3, a winter storm watch stretches from Hope to Princeton, including the Allison Pass, while a winter storm warning is in effect from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

For the Coquihalla, the winter storm watch stretches from Hope to Merritt, though that section of the highway is closed for flooding repair.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: Dec. 16' Kelowna Weather Forecast: Dec. 16
Kelowna Weather Forecast: Dec. 16

Snowfall projections weren’t offered for many areas, but Environment Canada said the Trans Canada Highway is expected to get 30 to 40 centimetres of snow with this latest storm.  Similarly, Paulson Summitt is forecast to get 25-35 cm of snow.

The weather is being brought in by a strong Pacific frontal system that’s expected to hit land Friday and continue to dump snow through Saturday.

Sunday’s forecast is mostly flurries.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagWeather tagTrans-Canada Highway tagHighway 3 tagMerritt tagBC Interior tagCoquihalla tagsouthern interior tagPrinceton tagHOPE tagRogers Pass tagEagle Pass tagWinter weather warning tagSouthern Interior weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers