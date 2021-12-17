Winter storms projected to roll into B.C. Southern Interior; highway warnings issued

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy snowfall warnings have been issued for many regions in B.C.’s Southern Interior, including mountain highway passes.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch alert that covers Highway 3, the Coquihalla and the Trans-Canada Highway.

For the Trans-Canada Highway, the winter storm warning stretches from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

For Highway 3, a winter storm watch stretches from Hope to Princeton, including the Allison Pass, while a winter storm warning is in effect from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

For the Coquihalla, the winter storm watch stretches from Hope to Merritt, though that section of the highway is closed for flooding repair.

Snowfall projections weren’t offered for many areas, but Environment Canada said the Trans Canada Highway is expected to get 30 to 40 centimetres of snow with this latest storm. Similarly, Paulson Summitt is forecast to get 25-35 cm of snow.

The weather is being brought in by a strong Pacific frontal system that’s expected to hit land Friday and continue to dump snow through Saturday.

Sunday’s forecast is mostly flurries.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.