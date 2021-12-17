Menu

Crime

Bath, Ont. man charged in child exploitation investigation

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 9:01 am
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Bath, Ont. man after a child exploitation investigation. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Bath, Ont. man after a child exploitation investigation. Don Mitchell/Global News

A Bath, Ont. man is facing charges as a result of a child exploitation investigation.

The investigation, conducted by the OPP child sexual exploitation unit, digital forensics unit, and Lennox and Addington OPP ended with a search of the home of 46-year-old Richard Moniz of Bath.

Read more: Multi-department police investigation nets 6 on human trafficking charges

During the search, police say they seized several electronic devices from Moniz, who was arrested and charged with one count of accessing child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.

Moniz was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 18, 2022.

“The importance of protecting our children, cannot be understated. I encourage all members of the community to educate themselves on the dangers children can face online,” said Det. Superintendent Tina Chalk of criminal investigation services, Ontario Provincial Police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police ask anyone who may have additional information regarding this investigation to contact them.

