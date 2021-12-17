Bath, Ont. man charged in child exploitation investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A Bath, Ont. man is facing charges as a result of a child exploitation investigation.

The investigation, conducted by the OPP child sexual exploitation unit, digital forensics unit, and Lennox and Addington OPP ended with a search of the home of 46-year-old Richard Moniz of Bath.

During the search, police say they seized several electronic devices from Moniz, who was arrested and charged with one count of accessing child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.

Moniz was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 18, 2022.

“The importance of protecting our children, cannot be understated. I encourage all members of the community to educate themselves on the dangers children can face online,” said Det. Superintendent Tina Chalk of criminal investigation services, Ontario Provincial Police.

Police ask anyone who may have additional information regarding this investigation to contact them.