Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Homebuyers won’t face tougher mortgage stress test, regulator says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2021 8:22 am
Click to play video: 'New mortgage stress test designed to cool home market' New mortgage stress test designed to cool home market
New rules are on the way to help cool Canada's red hot real estate market. And new home buyers are the ones who could feel the biggest impact. As Aaron McArthur reports, the measures are in response to Canadians' growing debt loads – May 21, 2021

The federal banking regulator is keeping the interest rate used in a key stress test for uninsured mortgages on hold.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions says the minimum qualifying rate for uninsured mortgages will remain the greater of the mortgage contract rate plus two percentage points or 5.25 per cent.

Low interest rates have helped Canadians borrow money to buy homes, but also saddled them with large mortgages as home prices have soared.

Trending Stories

Read more: New mortgage stress test rules are coming June 1

The regulator says in an environment characterized by increased household debt and low interest rates, it is essential that lenders test borrowers to ensure that they can pay their debts under more adverse conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

OSFI changed the stress test rate earlier this year and committed to review and communicate the rate at least every December.

Uninsured mortgages are residential mortgages with a down payment of at least 20 per cent. The Department of Finance sets the minimum qualifying rate for insured mortgages.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Interest Rates tagMortgage Stress Test tagOSFI tagOSFI stress test tagMortgage qualification tagmortgage qualifying rate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers