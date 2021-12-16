New COVID-19 outbreaks declared at North Vancouver hospital, Surrey school

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials declared new COVID-19 outbreaks at a hospital in North Vancouver and a private school in Surrey on Thursday.

The announcements came as B.C. declared 753 new cases, a six-week high, 472 of which were in the Lower Mainland.

At the Khalsa School Old Yale Road, Fraser Health said 23 cases had been identified among staff and students.

The school was being closed to in-person learning while the health authority performed contact tracing, it said.

COVID-19: Omicron impact on holiday plans

Meanwhile, Vancouver Coastal Health declared an outbreak at Lions Gate Hospital in the 4 West sub acute medicine unit.

The health authority said five patients had tested positive for the virus.

The unit was closed to new admissions and transfer, and all group activities and visits were suspended, it said.

Thursday’s new case count in B.C. was more than double the number of new cases reported on Thursday of last week.

The province has left the door open to implementing new COVID-19 restrictions, and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was scheduled to hold a briefing on the situation Friday.