SHA: Probable Omicron case connected to 3 Saskatoon schools

Parents at three Saskatoon schools — Caswell, Vincent Massey and Silverwood Heights — were sent a letter from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Wednesday indicating a probable cause of the Omicron COVID-19 variant had been detected.

According to @SaskHealth the #Omicron variant is already spreading in the Saskatoon community of Silverwood. @SKGov -open boosters now, not January! Give school staff a fighting chance to build their immunity over the break. https://t.co/YbN8YktXNS pic.twitter.com/JFs91qP31l — Safe Schools Saskatchewan (@SafeSchoolsSask) December 16, 2021

The diagnosed individual, whose role has not been disclosed, was connected to three separate schools in the Saskatoon Public School Division (SPSD).

“Communication from the SHA was sent to all staff and families at the three schools (Wednesday),” read a release SPSD manager of communications and marketing Veronica Baker sent to Global News. “The three schools are operating (Thursday) as normal. Our school division continues to work with local public health officials and will adapt operations as needed.”

There are currently five confirmed cases of Omicron in Saskatchewan.

The SHA has not disclosed which health region the cases are in.

Premier Scott Moe stated Thursday that every case in the province is due to travel.

“We really need to turn our focus to doing what we can as individuals in our daily lives to keep that community transmission at a minimum and ultimately to whatever rate hospitalizations will arrive with the Omicron variant, we’re preparing for what that might be as well,” he added.

Students will be breaking for the holidays starting Friday.

Government officials are urging residents to take advantage of the free rapid tests around the province to help ensure people are safe while enjoying their holiday plans.