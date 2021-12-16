SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

SHA: Probable Omicron case connected to 3 Saskatoon schools

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 7:44 pm
Click to play video: 'SHA: Probable Omicron case connected to 3 Saskatoon schools' SHA: Probable Omicron case connected to 3 Saskatoon schools
WATCH: Parents at three Saskatoon schools were sent a letter from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Wednesday indicating a probable cause of Omicron had been detected. 

Parents at three Saskatoon schools — Caswell, Vincent Massey and Silverwood Heights — were sent a letter from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Wednesday indicating a probable cause of the Omicron COVID-19 variant had been detected.

Story continues below advertisement

The diagnosed individual, whose role has not been disclosed, was connected to three separate schools in the Saskatoon Public School Division (SPSD).

“Communication from the SHA was sent to all staff and families at the three schools (Wednesday),” read a release SPSD manager of communications and marketing Veronica Baker sent to Global News. “The three schools are operating (Thursday) as normal. Our school division continues to work with local public health officials and will adapt operations as needed.”

Read more: Omicron variant multiplies 70 times faster in airways than Delta, study finds

There are currently five confirmed cases of Omicron in Saskatchewan.

The SHA has not disclosed which health region the cases are in.

Premier Scott Moe stated Thursday that every case in the province is due to travel.

Read more: COVID-19 — Holiday travel is safe, scientist says, as long as you’re cautious about Omicron

“We really need to turn our focus to doing what we can as individuals in our daily lives to keep that community transmission at a minimum and ultimately to whatever rate hospitalizations will arrive with the Omicron variant, we’re preparing for what that might be as well,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

Students will be breaking for the holidays starting Friday.

Government officials are urging residents to take advantage of the free rapid tests around the province to help ensure people are safe while enjoying their holiday plans.

Read more: Canadians told to not travel amid Omicron COVID-19 spread. But will they cancel plans?

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagStudents tagSaskatchewan Health Authority tagSchools tagSHA tagOmicron tagTransmission tagSilverwood Heights tagSaskatoon Public School Division tagVINCENT MASSEY tagSPSD tagCaswell tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers