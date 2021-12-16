COVID-19: Number of Omicron cases jumps from 60 to 119 in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta that involve the Omicron variant nearly doubled over 24 hours, the province reported Thursday afternoon.

The total number of Omicron cases was at 119 on Thursday afternoon, up from 60 the day before.

READ MORE: Omicron FAQ: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 variant

In the same time frame, the province added 473 new COVID-19 cases in total, according to Alberta Health, bringing the province’s total number of active cases to 4,212.

The province’s positivity rate sits at 4.98 per cent, according to the provincial government’s website.

3:51 COVID-19: Ontario likely to see ‘hardest wave’ of pandemic as Omicron cases surge COVID-19: Ontario likely to see ‘hardest wave’ of pandemic as Omicron cases surge

The Calgary zone has more active cases (1,876) than any other region in the province, followed by the Edmonton zone (1,247), the Central zone (499), the North zone (377) and the South zone (210). There are three cases not currently linked to any particular zone.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 2 more Calgary Flames players, 1 support staff enter NHL’s COVID protocol

Despite the spike in cases involving the Omicron variant, Alberta Health reported Thursday that no COVID-19 fatalities had been recorded in the province in the last 24 hours.

The number of hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus dropped to 352 on Thursday, down from 362 the day before.

The total number of those patients who required intensive care was at 70 on Thursday, down from 71 on Wednesday.