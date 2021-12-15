Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 15 2021 9:18pm 01:35 Alberta relaxes COVID-19 rules in time for Christmas Alberta is relaxing its COVID-19 rules in time for the holiday season as the province waits to see if the new Omicron variant will throw things off course. Morgan Black breaks down the changes. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8454711/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8454711/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?