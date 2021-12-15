Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 15 2021 9:18pm
01:35

Alberta relaxes COVID-19 rules in time for Christmas

Alberta is relaxing its COVID-19 rules in time for the holiday season as the province waits to see if the new Omicron variant will throw things off course. Morgan Black breaks down the changes.

