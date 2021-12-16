Canadians taking time off work over holidays but few are travelling: survey

Canadians are looking to take more time off over the holidays but are leaning towards staying home rather than going on vacation.

A recent survey done with 1,200 people by Kaiser & Partners, shows 75 per cent of workers will take time off work over the holidays.

This number is higher in comparison to 2020, when one in five workers used their vacation days.

However, three-quarters of them said travel is out of the question.

With the uncertainty and stress surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, people may be wary about travel and could be looking for more time to relax.

According to ADP, employees are encouraged to take time away to help improve their work performance and work-life balance.

“I’m better not only for myself but also for the organization. There is a direct link to my engagement and that work-life balance that is so obviously something Canadians are striving for,” said Heather Halsam, vice-president of marketing with the management services company.

A quarter of the respondents said they are going to use all of their vacation days this year instead of saving them or not using them altogether.

Halsam added that this is a very positive sign for ending the stigma around taking time away from the workplace.

