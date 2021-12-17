As Omicron cases surge, some B.C. vaccine clinics will have extended holiday closures

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbians hoping to get a COVID-19 vaccine over the holidays may have trouble finding an open immunization clinic in some parts of the province.

The closures particularly affect residents living in the Northern Health region, where a single clinic in Hudson’s Hope, B.C. will be open on Dec. 29, and one clinic in Prince George — for children only — will offer shots on Dec. 23, 24, 29, 30 and 31.

According to the health authority’s website, the remainder of clinics across the entire region — from Quesnel to Fort Nelson — will be closed on a variety of holiday schedules. Most will stop receiving patients between Dec. 19 and 22, and will not reopen until between Jan. 3 and 5.

The only clinic serving the Granisle area in the Northern Interior closes on Friday. Northern Health did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

The closures take place amidst a renewed push from B.C. health officials to get vaccinated as the highly-infectious Omicron variant continues to spread.

At a press conference on Friday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province is working to ensure anyone who wants a vaccine can get one over the holidays, but provided few details.

“There are currently 1,800 pharmacy appointments posted across Northern Health Authority, only 450 bookings made for the next two weeks,” he said. “We can, I believe, move to fill those up in this next period and advance our immunization effort as well.

“Every effort is going to be made to ensure there are many opportunities to get vaccinated through this Christmas period in every part of B.C. and that work is being done now.”

British Columbia reported 753 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and on Friday, health officials announced new public health restrictions — including social gathering limits — that take effect on Monday.

In the Fraser Health region, where the bulk of B.C.’s active cases are concentrated, no holiday schedule was posted online as of Dec. 17. The schedule still indicates daily availability in “ongoing clinics,” with “upcoming clinics” wrapping up on Dec. 20.

The health authority did not answer Global News’ questions about whether there would be any holiday closures.

There’s more availability for residents of the Vancouver Coastal Health region, particularly if vaccine-seekers are willing to travel to a neighbouring community.

Only one clinic in Vancouver — at the Italian Cultural Centre — is open between Dec. 29 and 31. No clinics are open on Jan. 2 and 3.

There’s no availability in Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, or in Powell River between Dec. 22 and 29, and Dec. 31 and Jan. 3.

In Victoria, only the Blanshard Elementary School clinic is open between Dec. 20 and 24 and Dec. 31.

There are no open immunization locations in Tofino or Ucluelet for adults between Dec. 22 and Jan. 4.

Availability in Nanaimo is better, with the Nanaimo North Town Centre clinic for adults open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with closures on Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1. The children’s clinic in the same location is closed between Dec. 20 and 23, and on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, but open on Dec. 24.

Campbell River clinics at the Tyee Plaza are also open throughout the holidays, with the exception of Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

In the Interior Health region, vaccine clinics in Kootenay Boundary have varied holiday hours.

There are no openings in Castlegar, for example between Dec. 24 and 29, or between Dec. 31 and Jan. 5. In Nelson, the Nelson Health Unit is available for bookings on Dec. 21 and 31, and on Jan. 4, while the Chahko Mika Mall clinic is open on Dec. 23 and 30, and Jan. 6.

The Capri Mall clinic in Kelowna has daily availability apart from the listed closures of Dec. 25 to 28, and Jan. 1 and 3. In Vernon, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 are the only listed closures.

In Kamloops, appointments for children are not available between Dec. 24 and Dec. 28, or on Jan. 1 to 3. Clinics are open for adults until Dec. 21, and again between Dec. 29 to 31. They are closed on Jan. 2.