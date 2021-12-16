SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

University of Victoria trying to get rapid tests to students, staff amid COVID-19 outbreak

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 3:27 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: UVic rugby players involved in Omicron outbreak' COVID-19: UVic rugby players involved in Omicron outbreak
WATCH: Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry shares details of a COVID-19 outbreak at the University of Victoria involving varsity rugby players — some of whom have tested positive for the Omicron variant.

The University of Victoria is working with Island Health to get rapid at-home tests to students and staff as it grapples with an outbreak of COVID-19 that includes the new Omicron variant.

Those with symptoms of the virus or anyone identified as a close contact of a positive case are being asked to book an appointment to pick up a test through the university’s website.

Read more: Omicron variant of COVID-19 detected at University of Victoria, in-person exams cancelled

The take-home testing kits are available on a “short-term basis,” the university said Thursday, in response to the recent cluster of COVID-19 cases.

Story continues below advertisement

At least four cases of the Omicron variant have been linked to a varsity rugby tournament in Kingston, Ont., more than two weeks ago, which the university’s team played in.

Trending Stories

In the university’s last update, it said there are about 124 cases of COVID-19 in its cluster linked to off-campus events. In-person exams were cancelled this week to help keep students safe.

Click to play video: 'University of Victoria cancels in-person exams' University of Victoria cancels in-person exams
University of Victoria cancels in-person exams

Elsewhere in B.C., the provincial government has said it’s not ready to offer at-home rapid testing to the general public, as the Omicron variant continues to spread and raise questions about bringing back additional public health restrictions.

There are around 700,000 tests available for home use, but provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said it would be challenging to break down the large packages of testing fluid into dozens of kits.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: St. FX president tests positive for COVID-19

In Nova Scotia, volunteers helped to break apart kits and distribute the testing fluid, allowing the province to distribute kits of five tests to the public.

Some presumptive cases of the Omicron variant in that province are also suspected to be tied to the Queen’s University rugby tournament.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagbc coronavirus tagCoronavirus BC tagVictoria tagVancouver Island tagCOVID-19 Outbreak tagOmicron tagUniversity Of Victoria tagUVic tagRapid Testing BC tagCOVID outbreak Victoria University tagOmicron at Victoria University tagrugby championship tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers