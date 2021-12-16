Queen’s moves first half of winter term online due to rising COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., announced Thursday it will be moving most of its classes online for the first part of its 2022 winter term due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases at the school.

The decision was made “due to concerns with rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and in consultation with KFL&A Public Health,” the school said.

Since Nov. 29, there have been nearly 500 cases linked to the school, and outbreaks among the varsity sports community as well as the larger school community.

Queen’s University has yet to confirm that Omicron is driving the spread at the school, but KFL&A Public Health says Omicron is on track to become the dominant strain in Kingston by next week.

Considering the astronomical case rates in the region, which are far outstripping other case rates in the province, and the continuing spread at the school, with a few exceptions, all classes will be held online until Feb. 28, 2022.

“For those academic activities that will continue in person in January, comprehensive safety measures will be in place to ensure students can meet the academic requirements of their program,” the school said in a statement Thursday.

The university said plans for any in-person classes are subject to change depending on the COVID-19 situation in the future.

Residences will remain open next year, but the school is encouraging anyone with a fully virtual course load to remain at home following the winter break.