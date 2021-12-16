SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Queen’s moves first half of winter term online due to rising COVID-19 cases

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 1:34 pm
Queen's University has decided to move most of its classes in the 2022 winter term online due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the school and Kingston community. View image in full screen
Queen's University has decided to move most of its classes in the 2022 winter term online due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the school and Kingston community. Global News

Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., announced Thursday it will be moving most of its classes online for the first part of its 2022 winter term due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases at the school.

The decision was made “due to concerns with rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and in consultation with KFL&A Public Health,” the school said.

Read more: B.C., Nova Scotia, link Omicron spread to Queen’s University rugby championships

Since Nov. 29, there have been nearly 500 cases linked to the school, and outbreaks among the varsity sports community as well as the larger school community.

Queen’s University has yet to confirm that Omicron is driving the spread at the school, but KFL&A Public Health says Omicron is on track to become the dominant strain in Kingston by next week.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Considering the astronomical case rates in the region, which are far outstripping other case rates in the province, and the continuing spread at the school, with a few exceptions, all classes will be held online until Feb. 28, 2022.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario ICU patients could exceed 600 if additional measures aren’t taken' COVID-19: Ontario ICU patients could exceed 600 if additional measures aren’t taken
COVID-19: Ontario ICU patients could exceed 600 if additional measures aren’t taken

“For those academic activities that will continue in person in January, comprehensive safety measures will be in place to ensure students can meet the academic requirements of their program,” the school said in a statement Thursday.

The university said plans for any in-person classes are subject to change depending on the COVID-19 situation in the future.

Residences will remain open next year, but the school is encouraging anyone with a fully virtual course load to remain at home following the winter break.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagOnline tagQueen's tagOnline Classes tag2022 tagCOVID-19 Queen's tagQueen's covid tagWinter term tag2022 virtual classes queens tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers