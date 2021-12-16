B.C. considering new restrictions amid rising COVID cases

Send this page to someone via email

It appears B.C. is considering new restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise and concerns about the Omicron variant remain high.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Wednesday that provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has been speaking with regional health officers this week to discuss B.C.’s next move.

Dix said they are looking at possible restrictions such as capacity limits at sporting events and changes to the vaccine card program.

“The issue of capacity limits, the issue of the vaccine card, the issue, for example, of whether the vaccine card will apply under 50, as well as over 50, in terms of capacity, so smaller events as well,” Dix said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Those issues are all under consideration by public health and we’ll have more to say about that soon.”

2:14 COVID-19 cases growing in one B.C. health region COVID-19 cases growing in one B.C. health region

The Ontario government said Wednesday it is reintroducing capacity limits for some indoor venues amid concerns around the Omicron variant.

Read more: Ontario reintroducing capacity limits for large indoor venues amid Omicron concerns

The new rules will take effect on Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

“This measure is being taken to reduce opportunities for close contact in high-risk indoor settings with large crowds and when masks are not always worn,” a news release from the Province of Ontario said.

2:36 B.C. policies on rapid testing and booster doses under scrutiny B.C. policies on rapid testing and booster doses under scrutiny

Dix did warn British Columbians that the holiday season is a “time to exercise caution” and avoid non-essential international travel, as advised by the federal government.

“I think that’s good advice to take,” Dix said. “There will be other trips.”

The province saw a spike in new cases for a second day and reported seven new deaths on Wednesday.

Officials reported 584 new cases, the most since Nov. 4, bringing the seven-day rolling average for B.C. to 430 and leaving the province with 3,458 active cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The higher case counts come after B.C. had managed to keep new cases in the 300-450 range for the better part of three weeks.

Of the new cases, 173 were in the Fraser Health region, 180 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 92 were in the Interior Health region, 31 were in the Northern Health region and 109 were in the Island Health region.

There were 193 active cases in hospital, including 77 COVID patients in critical or intensive care.

– with files from Simon Little