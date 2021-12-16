SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. considering new restrictions amid rising COVID cases

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 3:17 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Can British Columbians expect restrictions on public events?' COVID-19: Can British Columbians expect restrictions on public events?
WATCH: Global News reporter Richard Zussman asks Health Minister Adrian Dix at a COVID-19 press briefing Wednesday if B.C. officials will restrict the size of public gatherings at large events, as other provinces have.

It appears B.C. is considering new restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise and concerns about the Omicron variant remain high.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Wednesday that provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has been speaking with regional health officers this week to discuss B.C.’s next move.

Read more: U.K. banking on COVID-19 pills to get through winter amid Omicron surge

Dix said they are looking at possible restrictions such as capacity limits at sporting events and changes to the vaccine card program.

“The issue of capacity limits, the issue of the vaccine card, the issue, for example, of whether the vaccine card will apply under 50, as well as over 50, in terms of capacity, so smaller events as well,” Dix said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Those issues are all under consideration by public health and we’ll have more to say about that soon.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 cases growing in one B.C. health region' COVID-19 cases growing in one B.C. health region
COVID-19 cases growing in one B.C. health region

The Ontario government said Wednesday it is reintroducing capacity limits for some indoor venues amid concerns around the Omicron variant.

Read more: Ontario reintroducing capacity limits for large indoor venues amid Omicron concerns

The government said capacity limits of 50 per cent will be applied to indoor areas of venues with a normal capacity of 1,000 or more.

The new rules will take effect on Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“This measure is being taken to reduce opportunities for close contact in high-risk indoor settings with large crowds and when masks are not always worn,” a news release from the Province of Ontario said.

Click to play video: 'B.C. policies on rapid testing and booster doses under scrutiny' B.C. policies on rapid testing and booster doses under scrutiny
B.C. policies on rapid testing and booster doses under scrutiny

Dix did warn British Columbians that the holiday season is a “time to exercise caution” and avoid non-essential international travel, as advised by the federal government.

“I think that’s good advice to take,” Dix said. “There will be other trips.”

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. reports 584 new cases and 7 deaths, says new restrictions possible

The province saw a spike in new cases for a second day and reported seven new deaths on Wednesday.

Officials reported 584 new cases, the most since Nov. 4, bringing the seven-day rolling average for B.C. to 430 and leaving the province with 3,458 active cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The higher case counts come after B.C. had managed to keep new cases in the 300-450 range for the better part of three weeks.

Of the new cases, 173 were in the Fraser Health region, 180 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 92 were in the Interior Health region, 31 were in the Northern Health region and 109 were in the Island Health region.

There were 193 active cases in hospital, including 77 COVID patients in critical or intensive care.

 – with files from Simon Little

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagCOVID-BC tagBC Restrictions tagbc covid restrictions tagBc Capacity Limits tagNew COVID restrictions tagBC COVID restrictions new tagBC sporting capacity limits tagCOVID restrictions now tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers