Environment

Northumberland County Forest snowmobile trails reopen after use agreement reached

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 1:39 pm
A new trail use agreement for Northumberland County Forest has been reached between Northumberland County. View image in full screen
A new trail use agreement for Northumberland County Forest has been reached between Northumberland County. The Canadian Press file

Motorized trails in the Northumberland County Forest will reopen to snowmobiling in time for the 2021/2022 season, the county announced on Thursday.

The 47 kilometres of trails about 20 km north of Cobourg will be accessible through an agreement between Northumberland County and the Great Pine Ridge Snowmobile Association which also helps maintain trails in the forest and 200 km of trails from Bewdley to Warkworth, north of Port Hope.

Read more: Northumberland County Forest snowmobile trails closed while county, snowmobile association negotiate

Following a period of closure during the 2020/21 season while an updated agreement was under discussion, the county says an agreement has now been finalized, with provisions for seasons up to the end of March 2026 (a two-year agreement to March 31, 2023, with an option to renew for an additional three years).

Both parties have approved terms for use of county lands for snowmobiling activities, such as trail maintenance and signage standards, volunteer management, and insurance requirements. This includes enhanced liability protections for the County and Northumberland taxpayers.

“The County Forest is an important space for outdoor recreation in our community,” said county warden Bob Crate.

“We are pleased to welcome snowmobilers back to the forest in time for this season and look forward to seeing them out on our 47 kilometres of motorized trails as well as patronizing local businesses in the surrounding communities. We appreciate the collaboration with the GPRSA and the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs to define mutually-agreeable terms that get snowmobilers back out on the trails at an acceptable level of liability risk for Northumberland taxpayers.”

At the conclusion of March 2026, the agreement will be assessed by both parties.

For more information about snowmobiling trails and other recreational opportunities in the Northumberland County Forest, visit Northumberland.ca/ trails.

Click to play video: 'Snowmobile trails in Northumberland County Forest closed while County and snowmobile association negotiate land use deal' Snowmobile trails in Northumberland County Forest closed while County and snowmobile association negotiate land use deal
