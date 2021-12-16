University of Waterloo delays in-person classes next year

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Waterloo says classes that were scheduled to have in-person learning next year will now be delayed until at least Jan. 24 due to the rapid rise of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Senior school officials sent a letter to students on Thursday morning that also said that fall exams would continue as previously scheduled.

“We have worked to ensure you can complete your courses for the current term,” the letter signed by president Vivek Goel and vice-president James Rush read.

“The last in-person exams are scheduled for Friday, December 17, with the remaining scheduled exams being held online next week. ”

The letter goes on to note that the Omicron variant is spreading more rapidly than other versions of COVID-19.

WINTER TERM UPDATE:

▹ Fall exams will continue as scheduled

▹ Classes will begin on Jan 5 but classes scheduled for in-person delivery will begin online

▹ Fall exams will continue as scheduled

▹ Classes will begin on Jan 5 but classes scheduled for in-person delivery will begin online

▹ We will return to in-person delivery on Jan 24 or as public health conditions allow

“We all need to do our part to reduce levels of contacts in the community to ‘flatten the curve’ and buy time for people to receive third doses of a vaccine,” the letter says.

“This means we need to make some short-term changes to our plans based on the guidance we have received from public health officials. ”

The school says that some hands-on learning sessions will stake place such as labs and clinical-based programs, with staff expected to reach out to students to notify them of this is the case.

Residences will also remain open while athletic facilities and food services will follow provincial guidelines.

On Thursday, Wilfrid Laurier University said it would be providing an update to its plans before winter break begins.

The region’s other major post-secondary institution, Conestoga College, said Thursday that “plans are still in place for the return to more in-person learning and working on Conestoga campuses in January 2022.”

However, it noted that the situation is rapidly evolving and that plans could change.