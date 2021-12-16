Strong winds in Hamilton, southern Ontario up to 90 km/h Thursday, says Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s weather agency says strong winds are expected across Hamilton and right through Niagara Region on Thursday night.

In a statement, Environment Canada says the gusts will peak between 70 and 90 kilometres per hour in the afternoon before gradually easing around midnight.

“A Colorado Low moving through Ontario today will bring strong winds throughout most of northeastern and southern Ontario,” the agency said in its release.

“Utility outages may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

The wind advisory is in effect for much of southern Ontario, including Hamilton, Burlington, Brantford, Haldimand County, Fort Erie, Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

The general forecast for those regions on Thursday includes showers amid clouds, winds and highs of around 14 C with evening lows between 1 C and -1 C.