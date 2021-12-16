Menu

Strong winds in Hamilton, southern Ontario up to 90 km/h Thursday, says Environment Canada

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 10:49 am
Environment Canada has issues a weather statement tied to high winds expected across Hamilton and southern Ontario on Dec. 16, 2021. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issues a weather statement tied to high winds expected across Hamilton and southern Ontario on Dec. 16, 2021. Global News

Canada’s weather agency says strong winds are expected across Hamilton and right through Niagara Region on Thursday night.

In a statement, Environment Canada says the gusts will peak between 70 and 90 kilometres per hour in the afternoon before gradually easing around midnight.

“A Colorado Low moving through Ontario today will bring strong winds throughout most of northeastern and southern Ontario,” the agency said in its release.

“Utility outages may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

The wind advisory is in effect for much of southern Ontario, including Hamilton, Burlington, Brantford, Haldimand County, Fort Erie, Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

The general forecast for those regions on Thursday includes showers amid clouds, winds and highs of around 14 C with evening lows between 1 C and -1 C.

Click to play video: 'Ontario expanding rapid COVID testing strategy in light of Omicron' Ontario expanding rapid COVID testing strategy in light of Omicron

 

