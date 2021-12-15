COVID-19: KFL&A Public Health announces new restrictions to combat Omicron spread

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston area is taking a step back in time, as COVID-19 and the new Omicron variant continue to spread rapidly.

KFL&A Medical Officer of Health Dr. Piotr Oglaza says starting Sunday, Dec. 19, the city is moving back to Step 3.

“We are seeing a significant spike in cases in multiple settings and sectors due to the new variant of concern, Omicron,” says Dr. Oglaza.

“Omicron is highly transmissible and has made the KFL&A region one of the highest COVID-19 case rates in the province. Enhanced protective measures are required to reduce the number of contacts people have with one another to slow disease transmission within the community and to protect our businesses, schools, organizations, health care resources, workers, and residents.”

The region will be going back to capacity limits that were lifted this past summer.

Venues like arenas, theatres, casinos and cinemas will have their indoor seating capacity reduced by 50 per cent, while bars and restaurants have to put their tables at least two metres apart.

Retailers will be exempt from capacity limits.

Along with reinstating capacity limits and implementing stricter social distancing measures, masking requirements will be put back into effect in facilities used for recreation and sports.

Sport activities will also have to be modified to maintain physical distancing.

Dr. Oglaza says with the virus in widespread circulation, the response now needs to reduce mobility and face-to-face interactions.

The health unit’s advice to protect yourself against the new Omicron variant includes avoiding social gatherings, staying two meters apart from people outside your household and considering curbside pickup or delivery when shopping.

Word that the region is going back to Step 3 comes at the same time the province has announced new capacity limits at all large indoor venues in Ontario.

Capacity limits of 50 per cent will take effect Saturday at indoor venues with capacity of 1,000 people or more.

COVID-19: Ontario reintroducing capacity limits for large indoor venues amid Omicron spread