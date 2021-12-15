SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: KFL&A Public Health announces new restrictions to combat Omicron spread

By Jonna Semple Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 6:08 pm
KFL&A Public Health is taking 'step back' to Step 3, meaning capacity limits will be reintroduced to the Kingston region. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health is taking 'step back' to Step 3, meaning capacity limits will be reintroduced to the Kingston region. Global News

The Kingston area is taking a step back in time, as COVID-19 and the new Omicron variant continue to spread rapidly.

KFL&A Medical Officer of Health Dr. Piotr Oglaza says starting Sunday, Dec. 19, the city is moving back to Step 3.

“We are seeing a significant spike in cases in multiple settings and sectors due to the new variant of concern, Omicron,” says Dr. Oglaza.

“Omicron is highly transmissible and has made the KFL&A region one of the highest COVID-19 case rates in the province. Enhanced protective measures are required to reduce the number of contacts people have with one another to slow disease transmission within the community and to protect our businesses, schools, organizations, health care resources, workers, and residents.”

Read more: Kingston COVID-19 cases rise by more than 200 in one day for the first time

The region will be going back to capacity limits that were lifted this past summer.

Venues like arenas, theatres, casinos and cinemas will have their indoor seating capacity reduced by 50 per cent, while bars and restaurants have to put their tables at least two metres apart.

Retailers will be exempt from capacity limits.

Along with reinstating capacity limits and implementing stricter social distancing measures, masking requirements will be put back into effect in facilities used for recreation and sports.

Sport activities will also have to be modified to maintain physical distancing.

Read more: B.C., Nova Scotia, link Omicron spread to Queen’s University rugby championships

Dr. Oglaza says with the virus in widespread circulation, the response now needs to reduce mobility and face-to-face interactions.

The health unit’s advice to protect yourself against the new Omicron variant includes avoiding social gatherings, staying two meters apart from people outside your household and considering curbside pickup or delivery when shopping.

Word that the region is going back to Step 3 comes at the same time the province has announced new capacity limits at all large indoor venues in Ontario.

Capacity limits of 50 per cent will take effect Saturday at indoor venues with capacity of 1,000 people or more.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario reintroducing capacity limits for large indoor venues amid Omicron spread' COVID-19: Ontario reintroducing capacity limits for large indoor venues amid Omicron spread
COVID-19: Ontario reintroducing capacity limits for large indoor venues amid Omicron spread
