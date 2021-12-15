Menu

Comments

Crime

Calgary police looking for help identifying person involved in LRT assaults

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 5:44 pm
CCTV images of a man Calgary police believe assaulted a couple on the city's LRT system on Dec. 4, 2021. View image in full screen
CCTV images of a man Calgary police believe assaulted a couple on the city's LRT system on Dec. 4, 2021. handout / Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are looking for assistance to identify a man they believe is responsible for a pair of assaults on the city’s LRT system.

Police were called to the City Hall LRT station at around 11 a.m. on Dec. 4 after reports of an assault.

They received reports that a man and woman travelling on a train together got into a verbal argument. When they got off the train at the City Hall LRT station, an unknown man physically assaulted the man and then started to attack the female, police said.

CCTV image of a man (R) Calgary police believe assaulted a couple on the city's LRT system on Dec. 4, 2021. View image in gallery mode
CCTV image of a man (R) Calgary police believe assaulted a couple on the city's LRT system on Dec. 4, 2021. handout / City of Calgary
CCTV image of a man Calgary police believe assaulted a couple on the city's LRT system on Dec. 4, 2021. View image in gallery mode
CCTV image of a man Calgary police believe assaulted a couple on the city's LRT system on Dec. 4, 2021. handout / Calgary Police Service

Investigators are releasing CCTV images of the person they suspect of initiating the assaults.

Police describe the man as in his early 20s, approximately five foot six, with black hair and a black beard. He was wearing a black jacket, grey scarf, glasses and a black backpack at the time.

Anyone with information on the person’s identity is asked to call the CPS non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers, citing case #21481829/4757

