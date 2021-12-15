Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph man facing child pornography charges

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 3:03 pm
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Police in Guelph, Ont., say a 70-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after officers carried out a search warrant on Wednesday.

Investigators went to a home in the city’s east end at around 7 a.m. and seized evidence, police said in a news release.

Read more: Man beat up by half a dozen teenagers, Guelph police say

A man who lives there was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography, distributing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Trending Stories

He has been released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on Feb. 1.

Click to play video: 'Maintaining parental control when gifting smartphones to children' Maintaining parental control when gifting smartphones to children
Maintaining parental control when gifting smartphones to children – Dec 6, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagGuelph News tagGuelph Police tagChild Pornography tagGuelph crime tagchild pornography arrest tagChild pornograph charges tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers