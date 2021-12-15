Guelph man facing child pornography charges

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Guelph, Ont., say a 70-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after officers carried out a search warrant on Wednesday.

Investigators went to a home in the city’s east end at around 7 a.m. and seized evidence, police said in a news release.

A man who lives there was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography, distributing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

He has been released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on Feb. 1.

7:27 Maintaining parental control when gifting smartphones to children Maintaining parental control when gifting smartphones to children – Dec 6, 2021