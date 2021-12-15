Man beat up by half a dozen teenagers, Guelph police say

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say investigators are asking for witnesses to come forward following an attack by half a dozen or so “young persons” that put a man in hospital with serious injuries.

In a news release, police said the assault happened on Home Street just before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

“The victim was outside an address on Home Street with a second male when they were approached by six to eight young persons between the ages of 16 and 20,” police said.

It’s unclear if all of them took part in the assault, but a police spokesperson said all would have been parties to it by being present.

The victim suffered a serious head injury during the attack, police said. The other man was not hurt.

Investigators are now asking residents in the area to review their home security cameras and contact the police if they see anything related to the assault.

The lead detective can be reached at 519-824-1212 ext. 7131.