London police release suspect photo in June sexual assault investigation

London police have released an image of a male suspect they say is being sought in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation that dates back to the summer.

Details remain limited about the incident, which police say occurred around 2 a.m. on June 19 at a residence in the 400 block of King Street, near Colborne Street.

Police say a woman told police that she had been sexually assaulted by a man she had met earlier in the night.

In a statement Wednesday, police said they have obtained a photo of the suspect and are turning to the public for help identifying him.

The suspect is described as approximately six feet tall with a heavy build and wearing a red ‘snapback’ baseball cap and a black T-shirt.

Police said the victim did not sustain physical injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Anyone who has experienced sexual or gender-based violence can contact Anova’s Crisis Line 24/7 at 519-642-3000, the London Abused Women’s Centre at 519-432-2204 or the Abused Women’s Helpline at 519-642-3000.