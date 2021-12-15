Waterloo school board prepares for potential remote learning in January

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Region District School Board has sent a note home to parents saying that it is making preparations for remote learning in January in the event it is required to do so because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board notes that it does not make the call on whether to close schools and any move to at-home learning would be made by the provincial Ministry of Education.

“At this time, we have not received any direction regarding a move to distance learning after the Winter Break from the Ministry of Education,” the letter read.

With schools letting out Friday for the winter break, the board is also asking caregivers to remind their kids to bring home all of their personal belongings.

Story continues below advertisement

It also notes that the break would be the perfect opportunity to clear out backpacks, lunch bags or any other items that children regularly bring to school.

Schools will also be sending devices home with kids who need them in the event a move is made to remote learning.