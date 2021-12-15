Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo school board prepares for potential remote learning in January

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 11:39 am
Click to play video: 'The threat and severity level of Omicron' The threat and severity level of Omicron
As COVID-19 numbers grow, some restrictions may seem imminent. Dr. Lisa Barrett offers her expert advice on necessary measures.

The Waterloo Region District School Board has sent a note home to parents saying that it is making preparations for remote learning in January in the event it is required to do so because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board notes that it does not make the call on whether to close schools and any move to at-home learning would be made by the provincial Ministry of Education.

Read more: School sports put on pause in Waterloo Region due to COVID-19 Omicron variant

“At this time, we have not received any direction regarding a move to distance learning after the Winter Break from the Ministry of Education,” the letter read.

Trending Stories

With schools letting out Friday for the winter break, the board is also asking caregivers to remind their kids to bring home all of their personal belongings.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: COVID-19 closes another Kitchener elementary school

It also notes that the break would be the perfect opportunity to clear out backpacks, lunch bags or any other items that children regularly bring to school.

Schools will also be sending devices home with kids who need them in the event a move is made to remote learning.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagStephen Lecce tagWaterloo Region District School Board tagWRDSB tagOntario Ministry of Education tagCambridge schools at home learning tagKitchener schools at home learning tagWaterloo schools at home learning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers