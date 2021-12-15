Belleville man faces arson charges after Molotov cocktail sparks small fire

A Belleville man is facing charges after a small fire at a Church Street residence on Tuesday.
Police say they were called to the scene after a man was reported to have thrown a bottle at the building and exploded.
The bottle, also known as a Molotov cocktail, caused a small fire that was extinguished by others in the area, police say. They add the fire did not cause much damage nor did it cause any injuries.
Police say the suspect left the scene but was found later on Pinnacle Street.
The man is facing several charges, including arson and mischief under $5,000.
He was held in custody until a bail hearing Wednesday.
