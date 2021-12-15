Menu

Crime

Belleville man faces arson charges after Molotov cocktail sparks small fire

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 9:15 am
A Belleville man is facing a number of charges including arson and mischief. View image in full screen
A Belleville man is facing a number of charges including arson and mischief. Belleville police / Twitter

A Belleville man is facing charges after a small fire at a Church Street residence on Tuesday.

Police say they were called to the scene after a man was reported to have thrown a bottle at the building and exploded.

The bottle, also known as a Molotov cocktail, caused a small fire that was extinguished by others in the area, police say. They add the fire did not cause much damage nor did it cause any injuries.

Read more: Belleville Police looking for pellet gun shooting suspect

Police say the suspect left the scene but was found later on Pinnacle Street.

The man is facing several charges, including arson and mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody until a bail hearing Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Belleville Police unveil new $26 million headquarters' Belleville Police unveil new $26 million headquarters
Belleville Police unveil new $26 million headquarters – Sep 18, 2021

 

