Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Chippewas of the Thames and Munsee-Delaware under boil water advisory

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 15, 2021 8:17 am
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. File / Global News

Residents of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, as well as Munsee-Delaware Nation, are being asked to boil their water after it was deemed unsafe to drink.

A precautionary boil water advisory was issued at 4 p.m. Wednesday and officials are also asking residents to conserve their water usage while the advisory is in effect.

Read more: Iqaluit drinking water deemed safe again after 60-day do-not-consume order

“Any water being used for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, making beverages, washing babies, and washing fruit and vegetables should be boiled for one minute and cooled before use,” the advisory stated.

“If anyone in your household drinks the water and becomes ill — seek medical care as soon as possible.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Feds considering ‘realistic timeline’ to end boil water advisories, Hajdu says

Story continues below advertisement

Officials are planning to begin distributing water through door-to-door delivery to affected households in Chippewas of the Thames and Munsee-Delaware on Wednesday.

It’s unclear why the water is considered unsafe to drink as well as how long the advisory is expected to last.

with files from Global News’ Natalie Lovie.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Boil Water Advisory tagBoil Water tagChippewas of the Thames First Nation tagPublic Service Announcement tagunsafe water tagMunsee Delaware Nation tagPrecautionary Boil Water Advisory tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers