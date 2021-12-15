Chippewas of the Thames and Munsee-Delaware under boil water advisory

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, as well as Munsee-Delaware Nation, are being asked to boil their water after it was deemed unsafe to drink.

A precautionary boil water advisory was issued at 4 p.m. Wednesday and officials are also asking residents to conserve their water usage while the advisory is in effect.

“Any water being used for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, making beverages, washing babies, and washing fruit and vegetables should be boiled for one minute and cooled before use,” the advisory stated.

“If anyone in your household drinks the water and becomes ill — seek medical care as soon as possible.”

Officials are planning to begin distributing water through door-to-door delivery to affected households in Chippewas of the Thames and Munsee-Delaware on Wednesday.

It’s unclear why the water is considered unsafe to drink as well as how long the advisory is expected to last.

— with files from Global News’ Natalie Lovie.

💧Effective December 14, 2021 at 4:00 PM, Chippewas of the Thames First Nation is under a Boil Water Advisory. This also applies to the residents of Munsee-Delaware Nation. The community water is NOT safe to drink – you MUST boil the water from your water supply before using it. pic.twitter.com/3EVHyzbsbX — Chippewas of the Thames First Nation (@OfficialCottfn) December 14, 2021