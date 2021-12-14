SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

East Toronto school with 16 active COVID cases closed to in-person learning

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 8:34 pm
The Toronto District School Board headquarters at 5050 Yonge Street. View image in full screen
The Toronto District School Board headquarters at 5050 Yonge Street. Katherine Ward / File / Global News

A school in Toronto’s east end with more than a dozen COVID-19 cases among students is now closed to in-person learning.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said on Twitter that based on advice from Toronto Public Health (TPH), all students at Cosburn Middle School, located near Coxwell and Cosburn avenues, are being dismissed effective Wednesday.

Read more: ‘Recommendations’ being made to Ontario government amid Omicron spread: top doctor

The TDSB said the decision was made to give TPH more time to investigate COVID cases at the school.

All students will move to remote learning during the closure.

According to the TDSB website, there are 15 active COVID cases among students at the school and one involving a staff member.

Click to play video: 'New COVID measures could be announced this week, Ontario top doc suggests' New COVID measures could be announced this week, Ontario top doc suggests
New COVID measures could be announced this week, Ontario top doc suggests
