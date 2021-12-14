East Toronto school with 16 active COVID cases closed to in-person learning

Send this page to someone via email

A school in Toronto’s east end with more than a dozen COVID-19 cases among students is now closed to in-person learning.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said on Twitter that based on advice from Toronto Public Health (TPH), all students at Cosburn Middle School, located near Coxwell and Cosburn avenues, are being dismissed effective Wednesday.

The TDSB said the decision was made to give TPH more time to investigate COVID cases at the school.

All students will move to remote learning during the closure.

According to the TDSB website, there are 15 active COVID cases among students at the school and one involving a staff member.

