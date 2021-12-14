B.C. records another 519 COVID cases amid rise in Omicron variant

Send this page to someone via email

As concerns about the Omicron variant continue in B.C., the province has recorded another 519 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Six more people have been admitted to hospitals, bringing hospitalizations to 191.

In addition, nine more people are now in the ICU, bringing that total to 81.

There have been no new deaths from the virus.

There remain 3,171 active cases of the virus in the province.

5:06 New modelling data released as first community spread of Omicron variant detected in B.C. New modelling data released as first community spread of Omicron variant detected in B.C.

The province has 44 confirmed Omicron cases up to Dec. 12. This includes 24 in Fraser Health, 11 in Coastal Health, five on Vancouver Island, three in the Interior, and one in Northern Health.

Story continues below advertisement

A case has been detected in a five-year-old and, currently, no one is in hospital. A vast majority of the cases — 37 — are among vaccinated people.

New modelling data released by the province Tuesday shows Omicron has now spread within communities and is not just related to travel.

In the worst-case scenario, hospitalizations could reach a provincial high of 75 people a day admitted due to COVID by mid-January. In the best-case scenario, hospitalizations would remain at around 25 new admissions per day.

Scenarios do not account for vaccine boosters, which will affect the virus’ severity and transmission, health officials say.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 14, 86.6 per cent (4,316,478) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.4 per cent (4,105,425) have received their second dose.

In addition, 91.5 per cent (4,243,021) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 88.6 per cent (4,105,385) received their second dose and 13 per cent (610,196) have received a third dose.

Also, 91.9 per cent (3,975,788) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 89.1 per cent (3,852,330) received their second dose and 14 per cent (609,466) have received a third dose.

Advertisement