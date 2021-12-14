SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. records another 519 COVID cases amid rise in Omicron variant

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 7:26 pm
A sign is seen outside a store to remind customers to wear masks in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 25, 2021. View image in full screen
A sign is seen outside a store to remind customers to wear masks in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 25, 2021. Credit Image: © Liang Sen/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

As concerns about the Omicron variant continue in B.C., the province has recorded another 519 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Six more people have been admitted to hospitals, bringing hospitalizations to 191.

In addition, nine more people are now in the ICU, bringing that total to 81.

There have been no new deaths from the virus.

There remain 3,171 active cases of the virus in the province.

The province has 44 confirmed Omicron cases up to Dec. 12. This includes 24 in Fraser Health, 11 in Coastal Health, five on Vancouver Island, three in the Interior, and one in Northern Health.

A case has been detected in a five-year-old and, currently, no one is in hospital. A vast majority of the cases — 37 — are among vaccinated people.

Read more: Worst-case scenario: 2,000 COVID cases a day as Omicron spreads in community, B.C. officials say

New modelling data released by the province Tuesday shows Omicron has now spread within communities and is not just related to travel.

In the worst-case scenario, hospitalizations could reach a provincial high of 75 people a day admitted due to COVID by mid-January. In the best-case scenario, hospitalizations would remain at around 25 new admissions per day.

Scenarios do not account for vaccine boosters, which will affect the virus’ severity and transmission, health officials say.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 14, 86.6 per cent (4,316,478) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.4 per cent (4,105,425) have received their second dose.

In addition, 91.5 per cent (4,243,021) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 88.6 per cent (4,105,385) received their second dose and 13 per cent (610,196) have received a third dose.

Also, 91.9 per cent (3,975,788) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 89.1 per cent (3,852,330) received their second dose and 14 per cent (609,466) have received a third dose.

