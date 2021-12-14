Menu

Crime

Victim seriously injured after stabbing in Toronto’s east end: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 5:45 pm
The scene of the incident near Morningside and Lawrence avenues in Scarborough. View image in full screen
The scene of the incident near Morningside and Lawrence avenues in Scarborough. Global News

A man was left with serious injures after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end on Tuesday, officials say.

Toronto police said on Twitter that an initial report suggested a man had been shot in the parking lot of a commercial plaza near Morningside and Lawrence avenues.

But when officers arrived at the scene, it was determined that the victim had “injuries consistent with a stabbing.”

Police said the victim was rushed to hospital via an emergency run with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injures, but they didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Police said a knife was located near the scene and a suspect has been taken into custody.

