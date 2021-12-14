Victim seriously injured after stabbing in Toronto’s east end: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man was left with serious injures after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end on Tuesday, officials say.

Toronto police said on Twitter that an initial report suggested a man had been shot in the parking lot of a commercial plaza near Morningside and Lawrence avenues.

But when officers arrived at the scene, it was determined that the victim had “injuries consistent with a stabbing.”

Police said the victim was rushed to hospital via an emergency run with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injures, but they didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Police said a knife was located near the scene and a suspect has been taken into custody.

